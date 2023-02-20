Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT)’s stock price has increased by 0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 25.43. but the company has seen a 4.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VCYT is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VCYT is $31.17, which is $5.71 above the current price. The public float for VCYT is 71.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VCYT on February 19, 2023 was 775.19K shares.

Evaluating the Impact of 0.12 Increase on Veracyte Inc.’s (VCYT) Stock

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has seen a 4.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.35% gain in the past month and a -7.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for VCYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.30% for VCYT stock, with a simple moving average of 14.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCYT

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCYT reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for VCYT stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to VCYT, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

VCYT Trading at -1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT rose by +4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.82. In addition, Veracyte Inc. saw 7.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCYT starting from Anderson Bonnie H, who sale 34,000 shares at the price of $26.35 back on Jan 17. After this action, Anderson Bonnie H now owns 62,961 shares of Veracyte Inc., valued at $895,838 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Bonnie H, the Director of Veracyte Inc., sale 63,247 shares at $25.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Anderson Bonnie H is holding 62,961 shares at $1,589,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.87 for the present operating margin

+57.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veracyte Inc. stands at -34.42. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.