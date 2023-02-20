Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 2.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) is $5.19, The public float for UROY is 81.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UROY on February 19, 2023 was 604.39K shares.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) Stock Records -7.52% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) has seen a -7.52% decrease in the past week, with a 4.68% gain in the past month, and a -7.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.20% for UROY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.62% for UROY stock, with a simple moving average of -5.35% for the last 200 days.

UROY Trading at -0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UROY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UROY fell by -7.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Uranium Royalty Corp. saw 3.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UROY

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 275.78.