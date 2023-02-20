UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.52 compared to its previous closing price of 3.97. however, the company has experienced a 1.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

while the 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is $5.44, which is $1.89 above the current market price. The public float for TIGR is 119.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TIGR on February 19, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

TIGR’s stock has risen by 1.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.52% and a quarterly drop of -18.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.73% for UP Fintech Holding Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.80% for TIGR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIGR stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for TIGR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TIGR in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $3.80 based on the research report published on May 19th of the previous year 2022.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TIGR reach a price target of $6.60. The rating they have provided for TIGR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to TIGR, setting the target price at $21.10 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

TIGR Trading at -10.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw 13.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.68 for the present operating margin

+80.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at +5.55. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.30 for asset returns.