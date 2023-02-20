Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC)’s stock price has decreased by -33.01 compared to its previous closing price of 24.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -32.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is above average at 180.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) is $22.50, which is $21.37 above the current market price. The public float for UEIC is 12.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UEIC on February 19, 2023 was 46.42K shares.

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) has seen a -32.62% decrease in the past week, with a -25.88% drop in the past month, and a -25.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.80% for UEIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.50% for UEIC stock, with a simple moving average of -29.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UEIC stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for UEIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UEIC in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $20 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UEIC reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for UEIC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to UEIC, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

UEIC Trading at -28.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares sank -26.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEIC fell by -32.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.61. In addition, Universal Electronics Inc. saw -21.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEIC starting from MULLIGAN WILLIAM C, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $31.84 back on Feb 22. After this action, MULLIGAN WILLIAM C now owns 30,163 shares of Universal Electronics Inc., valued at $206,991 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.87 for the present operating margin

+28.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Electronics Inc. stands at +0.88. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.