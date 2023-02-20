United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM)’s stock price has increased by 24.52 compared to its previous closing price of 21.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 21.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for USM is 0.68.

The public float for USM is 14.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USM on February 19, 2023 was 316.44K shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of United States Cellular Corporation’s (USM) Stock

USM’s stock has risen by 21.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.95% and a quarterly rise of 14.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.91% for United States Cellular Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.06% for USM stock, with a simple moving average of -0.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for USM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for USM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USM reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for USM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

USM Trading at 19.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares surge +13.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USM rose by +21.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.08. In addition, United States Cellular Corporation saw 25.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USM starting from JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P, who sale 1,834 shares at the price of $19.61 back on Dec 09. After this action, JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P now owns 18,981 shares of United States Cellular Corporation, valued at $35,965 using the latest closing price.

Drake Deirdre, the EVP-Chief People Officer of United States Cellular Corporation, sale 8,574 shares at $30.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Drake Deirdre is holding 0 shares at $261,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USM

Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.