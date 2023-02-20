Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 12.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OR is at 0.67.

The average price suggested by analysts for OR is $16.87, which is $1.23 above the current market price. The public float for OR is 182.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume for OR on February 19, 2023 was 701.85K shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s (OR) Stock

The stock of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) has gone down by -0.08% for the week, with a -6.79% drop in the past month and a 1.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.36% for OR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.30% for OR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.33% for the last 200 days.

OR Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OR fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.16. In addition, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd saw 5.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OR

Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -6.30 for asset returns.