DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS)’s stock price has increased by 0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 130.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Best Buy, Dick’s Ease Fears About Holiday Spending

The price-to-earnings ratio for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is 11.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DKS is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is $138.15, which is $7.85 above the current market price. The public float for DKS is 57.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.83% of that float. On February 19, 2023, DKS’s average trading volume was 1.41M shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s (DKS) Stock

The stock of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has seen a 0.67% increase in the past week, with a 8.16% gain in the past month, and a 31.42% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for DKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.30% for DKS stock, with a simple moving average of 23.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for DKS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DKS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $130 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKS reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for DKS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

DKS Trading at 5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKS rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.12. In addition, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. saw 8.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKS starting from Rak Vladimir, who sale 29,144 shares at the price of $112.43 back on Dec 21. After this action, Rak Vladimir now owns 48,260 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., valued at $3,276,688 using the latest closing price.

Hayes John Edward III, the SVP, General Counsel of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $120.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Hayes John Edward III is holding 26,231 shares at $120,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.78 for the present operating margin

+38.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stands at +12.36. Equity return is now at value 52.20, with 12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.