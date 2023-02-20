Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.48 compared to its previous closing price of 62.17. However, the company has experienced a -0.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Olin Corporation (OLN) is $70.31, which is $8.75 above the current market price. The public float for OLN is 130.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLN on February 19, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

Understanding the 2.77% Volatility Levels of Olin Corporation’s (OLN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, OLN stock has gone down by -0.87%, with a monthly gain of 12.80% and a quarterly surge of 8.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for Olin Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.12% for OLN stock, with a simple moving average of 12.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OLN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for OLN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $50 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLN reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for OLN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

OLN Trading at 7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLN fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.42. In addition, Olin Corporation saw 15.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLN starting from Alderman Heidi S, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $64.01 back on Feb 01. After this action, Alderman Heidi S now owns 0 shares of Olin Corporation, valued at $128,020 using the latest closing price.

VARILEK JAMES A, the EVP & COO of Olin Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $56.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that VARILEK JAMES A is holding 17,761 shares at $2,828,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.07 for the present operating margin

+23.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olin Corporation stands at +14.15. Equity return is now at value 56.60, with 17.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.