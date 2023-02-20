Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP)’s stock price has increased by 1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 422.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROP is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ROP is $502.00, which is $64.14 above the current price. The public float for ROP is 105.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROP on February 19, 2023 was 435.28K shares.

Understanding the 1.93% Volatility Levels of Roper Technologies Inc.’s (ROP) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) has seen a 0.07% increase in the past week, with a -1.04% drop in the past month, and a -0.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for ROP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.12% for ROP stock, with a simple moving average of 3.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROP stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ROP by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ROP in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $490 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROP reach a price target of $505. The rating they have provided for ROP stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ROP, setting the target price at $550 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

ROP Trading at -1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROP rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $431.82. In addition, Roper Technologies Inc. saw -1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROP starting from WALLMAN RICHARD F, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $424.95 back on Feb 14. After this action, WALLMAN RICHARD F now owns 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies Inc., valued at $424,950 using the latest closing price.

HUNN LAURENCE NEIL, the President and CEO of Roper Technologies Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $443.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that HUNN LAURENCE NEIL is holding 112,048 shares at $2,217,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.38 for the present operating margin

+69.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roper Technologies Inc. stands at +18.35. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 11.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.