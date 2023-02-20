Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL)’s stock price has increased by 1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 339.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 77.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82.

The public float for TYL is 41.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of TYL was 281.49K shares.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) has gone up by 6.53% for the week, with a 12.53% rise in the past month and a 2.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.33% for TYL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.01% for TYL stock, with a simple moving average of -0.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TYL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TYL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TYL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TYL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $322 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TYL reach a price target of $435, previously predicting the price at $425. The rating they have provided for TYL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 07th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to TYL, setting the target price at $440 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

TYL Trading at 6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYL rose by +6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $328.59. In addition, Tyler Technologies Inc. saw 6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TYL starting from Carter Glenn A, who sale 400 shares at the price of $343.49 back on Dec 02. After this action, Carter Glenn A now owns 1,287 shares of Tyler Technologies Inc., valued at $137,395 using the latest closing price.

MILLER BRIAN K, the Executive VP and CFO of Tyler Technologies Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $321.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that MILLER BRIAN K is holding 24,150 shares at $804,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.93 for the present operating margin

+41.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tyler Technologies Inc. stands at +10.14. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.