Triton International Limited (TRTN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN)’s stock price has increased by 0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 67.73. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Triton International Limited (TRTN) by analysts is $76.00, which is $9.65 above the current market price. The public float for TRTN is 57.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.39% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of TRTN was 446.42K shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Triton International Limited’s (TRTN) Stock

Triton International Limited (TRTN) has seen a -5.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.25% decline in the past month and a 4.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for TRTN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.77% for TRTN stock, with a simple moving average of 8.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRTN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TRTN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TRTN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $53 based on the research report published on April 08th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRTN reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for TRTN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TRTN, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

TRTN Trading at -2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRTN fell by -5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.66. In addition, Triton International Limited saw -0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.38 for the present operating margin

+54.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Triton International Limited stands at +31.62. Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.