Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.36 compared to its previous closing price of 55.66. but the company has seen a -3.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/21 that These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.49.

The public float for TREX is 109.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.77% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of TREX was 1.06M shares.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

TREX stock saw an increase of -3.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.34% and a quarterly increase of 13.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.74% for Trex Company Inc. (TREX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.61% for TREX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $43 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TREX reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for TREX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to TREX, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

TREX Trading at 10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.27. In addition, Trex Company Inc. saw 27.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 22.00 for asset returns.