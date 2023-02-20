Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO)’s stock price has increased by 2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 27.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for AGIO is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AGIO is $37.00, which is $9.32 above than the current price. The public float for AGIO is 54.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.64% of that float. The average trading volume of AGIO on February 19, 2023 was 472.33K shares.

The Volatility of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AGIO) Stock: A -2.95% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) has seen a -2.95% decrease in the past week, with a 1.10% gain in the past month, and a 2.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for AGIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.78% for AGIO stock, with a simple moving average of 5.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGIO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AGIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGIO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $41 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGIO reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for AGIO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to AGIO, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

AGIO Trading at -4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGIO fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.35. In addition, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGIO starting from Washburn Theodore James Jr., who sale 504 shares at the price of $28.59 back on Feb 14. After this action, Washburn Theodore James Jr. now owns 2,901 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $14,409 using the latest closing price.

Schenkein David P, the Director of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $28.62 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Schenkein David P is holding 117,879 shares at $572,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGIO

Equity return is now at value -31.10, with -27.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.79.