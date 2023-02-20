The Toro Company (TTC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC)’s stock price has increased by 0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 113.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTC is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TTC is $127.67, which is $13.1 above the current price. The public float for TTC is 103.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTC on February 19, 2023 was 591.20K shares.

Make Informed Decisions with The Toro Company (TTC) Stock Updates

TTC’s stock has seen a 3.15% increase for the week, with a 4.53% rise in the past month and a 2.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for The Toro Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.10% for TTC stock, with a simple moving average of 20.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TTC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $130 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to TTC, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

TTC Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTC rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.38. In addition, The Toro Company saw 1.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTC starting from JANEY GREGORY S, who sale 1,630 shares at the price of $115.31 back on Jan 11. After this action, JANEY GREGORY S now owns 2,708 shares of The Toro Company, valued at $187,955 using the latest closing price.

DAHL AMY E, the VP, GC and Corporate Secretary of The Toro Company, sale 4,460 shares at $116.15 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that DAHL AMY E is holding 18,706 shares at $518,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.76 for the present operating margin

+33.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Toro Company stands at +9.83. Equity return is now at value 35.60, with 12.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.