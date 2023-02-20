Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 33.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/04/22 that Q2 Holdings Puts Off Sale After Bids Come in Low

, and the 36-month beta value for QTWO is at 1.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QTWO is $36.33, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for QTWO is 55.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.90% of that float. The average trading volume for QTWO on February 19, 2023 was 433.77K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Q2 Holdings Inc.’s (QTWO) Stock

In the past week, QTWO stock has gone down by -2.80%, with a monthly gain of 8.61% and a quarterly surge of 21.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for Q2 Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.04% for QTWO stock, with a simple moving average of -7.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTWO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for QTWO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QTWO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $32 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTWO reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for QTWO stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to QTWO, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

QTWO Trading at 11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTWO fell by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.37. In addition, Q2 Holdings Inc. saw 23.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTWO starting from Coleman Kirk L, who sale 2,874 shares at the price of $27.03 back on Dec 12. After this action, Coleman Kirk L now owns 106,029 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc., valued at $77,684 using the latest closing price.

Mehok David J, the Chief Financial Officer of Q2 Holdings Inc., sale 1,202 shares at $27.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Mehok David J is holding 87,678 shares at $32,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.70 for the present operating margin

+41.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Q2 Holdings Inc. stands at -22.61. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.