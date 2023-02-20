Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 40.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) is above average at 68.61x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is $45.10, which is $4.21 above the current market price. The public float for BSY is 218.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BSY on February 19, 2023 was 725.70K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Bentley Systems Incorporated’s (BSY) Stock

The stock of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has gone up by 4.58% for the week, with a 10.22% rise in the past month and a 3.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.84% for BSY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.39% for BSY stock, with a simple moving average of 12.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BSY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $44 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSY reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for BSY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to BSY, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

BSY Trading at 6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.06. In addition, Bentley Systems Incorporated saw 10.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from Hollister David J., who sale 100,283 shares at the price of $41.01 back on Feb 02. After this action, Hollister David J. now owns 1,961,948 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated, valued at $4,112,496 using the latest closing price.

Shaman David R., the Chief Legal Officer of Bentley Systems Incorporated, sale 5,712 shares at $41.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Shaman David R. is holding 703,820 shares at $234,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.92 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bentley Systems Incorporated stands at +9.66. Equity return is now at value 40.40, with 6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.