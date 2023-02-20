Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 67.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Alteryx Inc. (AYX) by analysts is $76.47, which is $8.75 above the current market price. The public float for AYX is 52.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.67% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of AYX was 1.09M shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Alteryx Inc.’s (AYX) Stock

The stock of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has seen a 6.50% increase in the past week, with a 32.85% gain in the past month, and a 43.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for AYX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.43% for AYX stock, with a simple moving average of 24.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AYX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $50 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

FBN Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AYX reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for AYX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to AYX, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on February 16th of the previous year.

AYX Trading at 26.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +27.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYX rose by +6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.79. In addition, Alteryx Inc. saw 32.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYX starting from Hansen Paula, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $44.10 back on Nov 30. After this action, Hansen Paula now owns 105,793 shares of Alteryx Inc., valued at $286,650 using the latest closing price.

Stoecker Dean, the Director of Alteryx Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $61.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Stoecker Dean is holding 0 shares at $1,237,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.08 for the present operating margin

+86.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alteryx Inc. stands at -37.24. Equity return is now at value -128.20, with -20.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.