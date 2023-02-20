The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Honest Co. Revenue Declines as Consumers Return to Stores

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) is $4.25, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for HNST is 85.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.39% of that float. On February 19, 2023, HNST’s average trading volume was 992.89K shares.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

HNST stock saw an increase of 4.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.24% and a quarterly increase of -7.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.29% for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.91% for HNST stock, with a simple moving average of -8.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNST stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for HNST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HNST in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $3 based on the research report published on June 09th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HNST reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for HNST stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to HNST, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

HNST Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNST rose by +4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNST starting from Hoyt Janis, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $3.04 back on Jan 30. After this action, Hoyt Janis now owns 322,980 shares of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock, valued at $9,120 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Kelly J., the EVP and CFO of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock, sale 1,535 shares at $3.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Kennedy Kelly J. is holding 612,725 shares at $4,666 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.56 for the present operating margin

+33.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stands at -3.04. Equity return is now at value -22.30, with -14.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.39.