The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN)’s stock price has increased by 3.80 compared to its previous closing price of 18.42. However, the company has experienced a 3.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) is $22.92, which is $4.05 above the current market price. The public float for HAIN is 88.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAIN on February 19, 2023 was 925.74K shares.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) has seen a 3.74% increase in the past week, with a 4.77% gain in the past month, and a -6.46% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.25% for HAIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.85% for HAIN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAIN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HAIN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HAIN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $17 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAIN reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for HAIN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to HAIN, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

HAIN Trading at 5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAIN rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.69. In addition, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. saw 18.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAIN starting from Schiller Mark L., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $18.75 back on Feb 17. After this action, Schiller Mark L. now owns 222,493 shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc., valued at $468,630 using the latest closing price.

Schiller Mark L., the Director of The Hain Celestial Group Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $18.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Schiller Mark L. is holding 247,493 shares at $472,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.36 for the present operating margin

+22.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stands at +4.12. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.