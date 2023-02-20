Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL)’s stock price has decreased by -3.37 compared to its previous closing price of 389.70. however, the company has experienced a 1.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/19/22 that Pool Corp. Can Regain Buoyancy

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is above average at 19.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pool Corporation (POOL) is $385.89, which is -$16.28 below the current market price. The public float for POOL is 37.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of POOL on February 19, 2023 was 461.43K shares.

The 7.40% Simple Moving Average of Pool Corporation’s (POOL) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Pool Corporation (POOL) has seen a 1.99% increase in the past week, with a 9.22% gain in the past month, and a 11.60% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for POOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.02% for POOL stock, with a simple moving average of 7.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POOL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for POOL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for POOL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $360 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POOL reach a price target of $417. The rating they have provided for POOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to POOL, setting the target price at $291 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

POOL Trading at 9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POOL rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $381.65. In addition, Pool Corporation saw 24.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POOL starting from HOUSEY HART MELANIE, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $384.01 back on Aug 12. After this action, HOUSEY HART MELANIE now owns 10,721 shares of Pool Corporation, valued at $960,033 using the latest closing price.

Arvan Peter D, the President/CEO of Pool Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $387.08 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Arvan Peter D is holding 61,825 shares at $193,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.68 for the present operating margin

+30.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pool Corporation stands at +12.20. Equity return is now at value 73.00, with 23.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.