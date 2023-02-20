Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 82.90. but the company has seen a -2.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/21/22 that A Worrying Sign for the Job Market in This Company’s Earnings

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The public float for RHI is 105.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.82% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of RHI was 864.52K shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Robert Half International Inc.’s (RHI) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has gone down by -2.66% for the week, with a 8.85% rise in the past month and a 7.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.93% for RHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.09% for RHI stock, with a simple moving average of 3.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for RHI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RHI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $70 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RHI reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for RHI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to RHI, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

RHI Trading at 5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.54. In addition, Robert Half International Inc. saw 11.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from GLASS ROBERT W, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $80.84 back on Nov 11. After this action, GLASS ROBERT W now owns 232,349 shares of Robert Half International Inc., valued at $1,212,584 using the latest closing price.

GLASS ROBERT W, the Executive Vice President of Robert Half International Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $80.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that GLASS ROBERT W is holding 247,349 shares at $803,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Equity return is now at value 47.20, with 23.30 for asset returns.