Taseko Mines Limited (TGB): A Technical Analysis

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 1.64. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.96.

The public float for TGB is 277.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGB on February 19, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

Understanding the 5.27% Volatility Levels of Taseko Mines Limited’s (TGB) Stock in the Past 30 Days

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has seen a -1.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.91% decline in the past month and a 23.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for TGB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.04% for TGB stock, with a simple moving average of 23.05% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -10.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7070. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw 10.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.85 for the present operating margin

+37.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Limited stands at +8.52. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.