SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC)’s stock price has increased by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 9.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/28/22 that U.S. Steel Plans to Switch Mill to Pig Iron From Steel

The price-to-earnings ratio for SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) is 8.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SXC is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) is $11.00, which is $1.22 above the current market price. The public float for SXC is 82.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. On February 19, 2023, SXC’s average trading volume was 924.25K shares.

SunCoke Energy Inc.’s (SXC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) has seen a 3.27% increase in the past week, with a 8.07% gain in the past month, and a 18.55% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for SXC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.05% for SXC stock, with a simple moving average of 28.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SXC

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to SXC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

SXC Trading at 9.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXC rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.34. In addition, SunCoke Energy Inc. saw 13.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunCoke Energy Inc. stands at +5.11. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.