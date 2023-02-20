Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 62.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) is $71.55, which is $11.37 above the current market price. The public float for SPT is 46.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPT on February 19, 2023 was 589.73K shares.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Stock Experiences 3.80% Monthly Change

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has seen a 0.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.80% gain in the past month and a -1.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.24% for SPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.78% for SPT stock, with a simple moving average of 4.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $53 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPT reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for SPT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SPT, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

SPT Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPT rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.43. In addition, Sprout Social Inc. saw 8.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPT starting from Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick, who sale 9,950 shares at the price of $60.62 back on Feb 13. After this action, Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick now owns 0 shares of Sprout Social Inc., valued at $603,202 using the latest closing price.

Howard Justyn Russell, the Chairman and CEO of Sprout Social Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $62.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Howard Justyn Russell is holding 0 shares at $1,252,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.95 for the present operating margin

+75.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprout Social Inc. stands at -15.28. Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -17.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.