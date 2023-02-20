Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH)’s stock price has increased by 1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 58.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SAH is 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SAH is $54.67, which is -$4.71 below the current price. The public float for SAH is 16.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SAH on February 19, 2023 was 306.16K shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Sonic Automotive Inc.’s (SAH) Stock in the Past Quarter

SAH’s stock has seen a 2.70% increase for the week, with a 23.28% rise in the past month and a 18.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for Sonic Automotive Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.38% for SAH stock, with a simple moving average of 28.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SAH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SAH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $60 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2022.

SAH Trading at 16.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +21.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAH rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.90. In addition, Sonic Automotive Inc. saw 21.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAH starting from DYKE JEFF, who sale 93,114 shares at the price of $57.31 back on Feb 17. After this action, DYKE JEFF now owns 818,699 shares of Sonic Automotive Inc., valued at $5,336,363 using the latest closing price.

DYKE JEFF, the President of Sonic Automotive Inc., sale 22,710 shares at $56.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that DYKE JEFF is holding 176,622 shares at $1,290,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.34 for the present operating margin

+14.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonic Automotive Inc. stands at +2.81. Equity return is now at value 33.50, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.