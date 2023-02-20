Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM)’s stock price has increased by 1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 3.07. However, the company has experienced a -2.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) is above average at 31.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) is $5.05, which is $2.47 above the current market price. The public float for SVM is 169.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SVM on February 19, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

The Volatility of Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s (SVM) Stock: A -2.81% Ratio for the Week

SVM’s stock has seen a -2.81% decrease for the week, with a -5.76% drop in the past month and a 14.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for Silvercorp Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.71% for SVM stock, with a simple moving average of 14.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVM

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to SVM, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

SVM Trading at -2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.29. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc. saw 5.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.05 for the present operating margin

+37.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silvercorp Metals Inc. stands at +14.06. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.05.