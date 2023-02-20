Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML)’s stock price has decreased by -2.87 compared to its previous closing price of 30.35. However, the company has experienced a 4.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) is $42.89, which is $7.88 above the current market price. The public float for SGML is 99.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SGML on February 19, 2023 was 568.67K shares.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Stock Showcases -2.16% 20-Day Moving Average

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) has seen a 4.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.57% decline in the past month and a -2.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for SGML. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.16% for SGML stock, with a simple moving average of 19.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGML

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGML reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for SGML stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

SGML Trading at -1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGML rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.08. In addition, Sigma Lithium Corporation saw 4.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SGML

Equity return is now at value -31.90, with -30.20 for asset returns.