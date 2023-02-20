SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA)’s stock price has increased by 2.49 compared to its previous closing price of 6.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Monkeypox Antiviral Began

as Bioterrorism Defense

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIGA is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SIGA is $11.00, The public float for SIGA is 40.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIGA on February 19, 2023 was 779.45K shares.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

SIGA’s stock has risen by 3.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.28% and a quarterly drop of -24.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.83% for SIGA Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.96% for SIGA stock, with a simple moving average of -37.02% for the last 200 days.

SIGA Trading at -6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIGA rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.18. In addition, SIGA Technologies Inc. saw -4.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.65 for the present operating margin

+87.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for SIGA Technologies Inc. stands at +51.96. Equity return is now at value 65.90, with 56.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.85.