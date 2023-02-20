Should You Invest in NEXTracker Inc. (NXT) Now?

NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT)’s stock price has increased by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 31.51. However, the company has seen a 2.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NXT is $30.00, The public float for NXT is 38.54M, and currently, shorts hold a – of that float. The average trading volume for NXT on February 19, 2023 was 4.83M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of NEXTracker Inc.’s (NXT) Stock in the Past Quarter

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.04% for NXT stock, with a simple moving average of 1.04% for the last 200 days.

NXT Trading at 1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.98% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT rose by +2.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, NEXTracker Inc. saw 3.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.52 for the present operating margin

+9.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for NEXTracker Inc. stands at +3.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.