Should You Invest in FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Now?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK)’s stock price has increased by 0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 19.63. However, the company has seen a 0.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 164.17x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FSK is 261.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume for FSK on February 19, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

Real-Time Update: FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has seen a 0.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.51% gain in the past month and a 1.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for FSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.52% for FSK stock, with a simple moving average of -0.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $21.50 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSK reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for FSK stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to FSK, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

FSK Trading at 5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.62. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 12.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Pietrzak Daniel, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $18.76 back on Nov 09. After this action, Pietrzak Daniel now owns 27,500 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $112,560 using the latest closing price.

Goldstein Richard I, the Director of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 1,175 shares at $18.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Goldstein Richard I is holding 30,475 shares at $22,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+137.86 for the present operating margin

+81.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at +121.01.