Should You Invest in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Now?

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: FSCO)’s stock price has increased by 1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 4.68. However, the company has seen a -2.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The public float for FSCO is 198.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume for FSCO on February 19, 2023 was 483.76K shares.

The -13.88% Decline of FS Credit Opportunities Corp.’s (FSCO) Stock in the Past Quarter

FSCO’s stock has fallen by -2.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.77% and a quarterly rise of 12.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.50% for FSCO stock, with a simple moving average of -2.53% for the last 200 days.

FSCO Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSCO fell by -2.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.90. In addition, FS Credit Opportunities Corp. saw 0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.