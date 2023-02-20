Should You Invest in Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Now?

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI)’s stock price has increased by 1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 18.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EVRI is at 2.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EVRI is $26.38, which is $7.22 above the current market price. The public float for EVRI is 86.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.32% of that float. The average trading volume for EVRI on February 19, 2023 was 661.59K shares.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

EVRI’s stock has risen by 3.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.01% and a quarterly rise of 11.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Everi Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.99% for EVRI stock, with a simple moving average of 10.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVRI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $28 based on the research report published on April 05th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVRI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for EVRI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to EVRI, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

EVRI Trading at 19.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +17.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRI rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.05. In addition, Everi Holdings Inc. saw 33.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRI starting from Rumbolz Michael D, who sale 19,424 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Aug 16. After this action, Rumbolz Michael D now owns 981,899 shares of Everi Holdings Inc., valued at $407,904 using the latest closing price.

JUDGE GEOFFREY P, the Director of Everi Holdings Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that JUDGE GEOFFREY P is holding 51,572 shares at $63,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.49 for the present operating margin

+63.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everi Holdings Inc. stands at +22.83. Equity return is now at value 90.60, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.