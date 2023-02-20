Should You Invest in Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Now?

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC)’s stock price has increased by 0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 74.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.92% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ADC is at 0.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADC is $78.12, which is $2.61 above the current market price. The public float for ADC is 87.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.56% of that float. The average trading volume for ADC on February 19, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) has seen a 2.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.90% gain in the past month and a 8.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for ADC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.36% for ADC stock, with a simple moving average of 4.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ADC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ADC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $78 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADC reach a price target of $78, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for ADC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to ADC, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

ADC Trading at 3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADC rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.82. In addition, Agree Realty Corporation saw 5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADC starting from Erlich Craig, who purchase 4,898 shares at the price of $16.25 back on Dec 29. After this action, Erlich Craig now owns 4,898 shares of Agree Realty Corporation, valued at $79,592 using the latest closing price.

RAKOLTA JOHN JR, the Director of Agree Realty Corporation, purchase 11,000 shares at $71.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that RAKOLTA JOHN JR is holding 268,816 shares at $785,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.19 for the present operating margin

+59.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agree Realty Corporation stands at +35.93. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 2.40 for asset returns.