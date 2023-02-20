SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS)’s stock price has increased by 0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 65.56. however, the company has experienced a -0.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/19/22 that Sesame Place Theme Park Draws Backlash After a Character Appears to Ignore Black Girls

The price-to-earnings ratio for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is above average at 14.91x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is $70.78, which is $5.13 above the current market price. The public float for SEAS is 35.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SEAS on February 19, 2023 was 674.27K shares.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

SEAS’s stock has fallen by -0.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.78% and a quarterly rise of 21.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.27% for SEAS stock, with a simple moving average of 23.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAS reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for SEAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEAS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

SEAS Trading at 12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +11.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.90. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. saw 22.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Miller Kyle Robert, who sale 15,119 shares at the price of $66.00 back on Feb 08. After this action, Miller Kyle Robert now owns 19,517 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., valued at $997,854 using the latest closing price.

Swanson Marc, the Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $48.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Swanson Marc is holding 162,129 shares at $195,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.77 for the present operating margin

+41.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stands at +17.06. Equity return is now at value -124.50, with 12.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.