Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)’s stock price has increased by 0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 31.85. however, the company has experienced a -0.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is above average at 19.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is $35.54, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for SBCF is 60.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBCF on February 19, 2023 was 670.85K shares.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s (SBCF) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has seen a -0.68% decrease in the past week, with a 2.53% rise in the past month, and a -0.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for SBCF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.32% for SBCF stock, with a simple moving average of -2.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBCF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SBCF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SBCF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $36 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBCF reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for SBCF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 02nd, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to SBCF, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 09th of the previous year.

SBCF Trading at -0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBCF fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.42. In addition, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida saw 2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBCF starting from Kleffel Juliette, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $31.88 back on Feb 14. After this action, Kleffel Juliette now owns 38,354 shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, valued at $270,980 using the latest closing price.

HUDSON DENNIS S III, the Director of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, sale 8,078 shares at $33.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that HUDSON DENNIS S III is holding 160,538 shares at $266,655 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stands at +23.77. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.