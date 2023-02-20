Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 28.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/22 that Trucking Company Schneider Invests in Chemicals Supply Marketplace

The price-to-earnings ratio for Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) is above average at 11.26x. The 36-month beta value for SNDR is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SNDR is $33.07, which is $3.92 above than the current price. The public float for SNDR is 52.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.22% of that float. The average trading volume of SNDR on February 19, 2023 was 573.94K shares.

Examining the Volatility of Schneider National Inc.’s (SNDR) Stock

SNDR stock saw an increase of 0.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.14% and a quarterly increase of 16.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Schneider National Inc. (SNDR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.18% for SNDR stock, with a simple moving average of 20.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SNDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDR reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for SNDR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SNDR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

SNDR Trading at 11.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDR rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.15. In addition, Schneider National Inc. saw 23.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDR starting from Reich Robert M JR, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $29.64 back on Feb 06. After this action, Reich Robert M JR now owns 93,645 shares of Schneider National Inc., valued at $177,840 using the latest closing price.

Devgun Shaleen, the Chief Innov. & Tech. Officer of Schneider National Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $27.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Devgun Shaleen is holding 124,497 shares at $270,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.09 for the present operating margin

+12.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schneider National Inc. stands at +6.93. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 11.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.