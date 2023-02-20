RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO)’s stock price has increased by 1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 20.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/13/22 that Freight Brokerage RXO to Focus on Tech Investments, CFO Says

The price-to-earnings ratio for RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) is above average at 26.38x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RXO is $22.36, which is $1.2 above than the current price. The public float for RXO is 116.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume of RXO on February 19, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of RXO Inc. (RXO) has seen a 0.67% increase in the past week, with a 26.05% gain in the past month, and a 19.55% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for RXO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.45% for RXO stock, with a simple moving average of 16.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RXO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RXO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $17 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXO reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for RXO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RXO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

RXO Trading at 17.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +24.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO rose by +0.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.66. In addition, RXO Inc. saw 22.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.