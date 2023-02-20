Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH)’s stock price has increased by 1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 17.43. however, the company has experienced a 4.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/20/22 that Hungry for a Bargain? Try These 3 Casual Dining Stocks.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RUTH is 1.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RUTH is 31.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RUTH on February 19, 2023 was 394.00K shares.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s (RUTH) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

RUTH stock saw an increase of 4.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.74% and a quarterly increase of -0.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.01% for RUTH stock, with a simple moving average of -0.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUTH

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUTH reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for RUTH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

RUTH Trading at 5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUTH rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.34. In addition, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. saw 14.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUTH starting from Mirdamadi Susan, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Feb 25. After this action, Mirdamadi Susan now owns 102,359 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc., valued at $360,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUTH

Equity return is now at value 28.80, with 7.70 for asset returns.