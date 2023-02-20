RPT Realty (RPT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 10.84. however, the company has experienced a 3.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) is 120.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RPT is 1.67.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for RPT is 83.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. On February 19, 2023, RPT’s average trading volume was 416.40K shares.

Navigating the Volatility of RPT Realty’s (RPT) Stock

RPT stock saw an increase of 3.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.22% and a quarterly increase of -0.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for RPT Realty (RPT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.46% for RPT stock, with a simple moving average of 5.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RPT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RPT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to RPT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

RPT Trading at 4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPT rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.48. In addition, RPT Realty saw 7.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.69 for the present operating margin

+34.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPT Realty stands at +31.92. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.