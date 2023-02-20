Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK)’s stock price has increased by 0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 295.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/26/23 that Rockwell’s Blowout Earnings Show U.S. Manufacturing Is Strong

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROK is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ROK is $277.09, which is -$19.07 below the current price. The public float for ROK is 114.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROK on February 19, 2023 was 687.71K shares.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has experienced a 4.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.21% rise in the past month, and a 12.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for ROK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.27% for ROK stock, with a simple moving average of 23.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROK

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROK reach a price target of $290. The rating they have provided for ROK stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to ROK, setting the target price at $378 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

ROK Trading at 9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $286.93. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc. saw 15.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from House Rebecca W, who sale 3,178 shares at the price of $287.80 back on Feb 09. After this action, House Rebecca W now owns 6,989 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc., valued at $914,644 using the latest closing price.

Myers Tessa M., the SVP, Intelligent Devices of Rockwell Automation Inc., sale 4,534 shares at $290.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Myers Tessa M. is holding 1,206 shares at $1,317,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Equity return is now at value 40.20, with 9.90 for asset returns.