Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.09 compared to its previous closing price of 198.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is $225.45, which is $34.55 above the current market price. The public float for RGEN is 55.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RGEN on February 19, 2023 was 545.36K shares.

Repligen Corporation’s (RGEN) Stock: A 0.18% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) has seen a 3.36% increase in the past week, with a 3.20% gain in the past month, and a -0.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for RGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.18% for RGEN stock, with a simple moving average of 2.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGEN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RGEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RGEN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $180 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGEN reach a price target of $190. The rating they have provided for RGEN stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to RGEN, setting the target price at $213 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

RGEN Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares surge +1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGEN rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.85. In addition, Repligen Corporation saw 12.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGEN starting from Snodgres Jon, who sale 5,647 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Feb 16. After this action, Snodgres Jon now owns 29,325 shares of Repligen Corporation, valued at $1,129,400 using the latest closing price.

Hunt Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of Repligen Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $200.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Hunt Anthony is holding 178,265 shares at $5,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.82 for the present operating margin

+55.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repligen Corporation stands at +19.13. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.