Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 64.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) is 24.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REG is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is $69.19, which is $4.73 above the current market price. The public float for REG is 169.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. On February 19, 2023, REG’s average trading volume was 947.23K shares.

Make Informed Decisions with Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Stock Updates

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has seen a -2.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.37% gain in the past month and a -0.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for REG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.32% for REG stock, with a simple moving average of 2.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for REG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $71 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REG reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for REG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to REG, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

REG Trading at -0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REG fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.85. In addition, Regency Centers Corporation saw 2.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REG starting from PALMER LISA, who sale 15,180 shares at the price of $65.58 back on Feb 14. After this action, PALMER LISA now owns 106,000 shares of Regency Centers Corporation, valued at $995,504 using the latest closing price.

ROTH ALAN TODD, the Senior Managing Director of Regency Centers Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $66.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that ROTH ALAN TODD is holding 10,786 shares at $198,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.54 for the present operating margin

+45.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regency Centers Corporation stands at +39.95. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 4.50 for asset returns.