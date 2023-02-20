Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 8.01. However, the company has seen a 1.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RWT is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RWT is 112.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RWT on February 19, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Redwood Trust Inc.’s (RWT) Stock

RWT stock saw an increase of 1.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.78% and a quarterly increase of 5.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.07% for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.89% for RWT stock, with a simple moving average of 2.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on October 05th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to RWT, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

RWT Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.13. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc. saw 17.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWT starting from COCHRANE COLLIN L., who sale 11,706 shares at the price of $6.86 back on Dec 20. After this action, COCHRANE COLLIN L. now owns 56,899 shares of Redwood Trust Inc., valued at $80,303 using the latest closing price.

Stone Andrew P, the Chief Legal Officer of Redwood Trust Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $6.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Stone Andrew P is holding 106,821 shares at $48,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.70 for the present operating margin

+98.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust Inc. stands at -22.75. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 0.40 for asset returns.