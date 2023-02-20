Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE: INN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 8.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INN is 103.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INN on February 19, 2023 was 551.11K shares.

Real-Time Update: Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) has gone down by -1.86% for the week, with a 4.90% rise in the past month and a -1.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.44% for INN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.22% for INN stock, with a simple moving average of -0.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for INN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $8 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INN reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for INN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

INN Trading at 1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INN fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.28. In addition, Summit Hotel Properties Inc. saw 9.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INN starting from Patel Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $8.41 back on Nov 23. After this action, Patel Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai now owns 11,899 shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc., valued at $25,230 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.05 for the present operating margin

+0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. stands at -18.12. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.