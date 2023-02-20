Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 45.02. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is $50.80, which is $6.59 above the current market price. The public float for RMBS is 105.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RMBS on February 19, 2023 was 905.82K shares.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Stock Observes 46.51% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has gone down by -2.41% for the week, with a 8.15% rise in the past month and a 18.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.28% for RMBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.48% for RMBS stock, with a simple moving average of 46.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMBS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for RMBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RMBS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $35 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMBS reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for RMBS stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on April 30th, 2021.

RMBS Trading at 10.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.68. In addition, Rambus Inc. saw 23.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from STANG ERIC B, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $45.46 back on Feb 13. After this action, STANG ERIC B now owns 27,180 shares of Rambus Inc., valued at $272,760 using the latest closing price.

Sayiner Necip, the Director of Rambus Inc., sale 2,873 shares at $45.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Sayiner Necip is holding 25,000 shares at $130,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+79.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rambus Inc. stands at -3.15. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.