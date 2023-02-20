Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 122.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.86% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/13/23 that Ralph Lauren Stock Is Upgraded. ‘Strong Revenue Trends’ Seen Continuing.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted for Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) by analysts is $131.26, which is $7.08 above the current market price. The public float for RL is 40.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.70% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of RL was 955.02K shares.

Ralph Lauren Corporation’s (RL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) has seen a 3.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.63% gain in the past month and a 22.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for RL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.15% for RL stock, with a simple moving average of 21.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $145 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RL reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for RL stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to RL, setting the target price at $134 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

RL Trading at 6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RL rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.05. In addition, Ralph Lauren Corporation saw 16.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RL starting from Louvet Patrice, who sale 18,500 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Jan 23. After this action, Louvet Patrice now owns 202,332 shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation, valued at $2,312,500 using the latest closing price.

Louvet Patrice, the President and CEO of Ralph Lauren Corporation, sale 18,500 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Louvet Patrice is holding 220,832 shares at $2,220,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.73 for the present operating margin

+63.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ralph Lauren Corporation stands at +9.65. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 7.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.