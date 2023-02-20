Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX)’s stock price has increased by 1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 146.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/26/21 that Positive Marijuana Tests Are Up Among U.S. Workers

The price-to-earnings ratio for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is above average at 18.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.

The public float for DGX is 110.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DGX on February 19, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has seen a 2.36% increase in the past week, with a 2.01% gain in the past month, and a -0.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for DGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.61% for DGX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for DGX by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for DGX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $159 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGX reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $145. The rating they have provided for DGX stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to DGX, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

DGX Trading at -0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGX rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.02. In addition, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated saw -5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGX starting from RING TIMOTHY M, who sale 2,025 shares at the price of $152.50 back on Dec 01. After this action, RING TIMOTHY M now owns 24,149 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, valued at $308,812 using the latest closing price.

Doherty Catherine T., the SVP, Regional Businesses of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, sale 40,765 shares at $149.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Doherty Catherine T. is holding 67,733 shares at $6,081,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGX

Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 11.00 for asset returns.