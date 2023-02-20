Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 155.32. However, the company has experienced a 2.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/02/21 that The U.S. Electricity Grid Is Transforming. This Company Has a Plan to Prosper.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10.

The public float for PWR is 141.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PWR on February 19, 2023 was 862.76K shares.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) has seen a 2.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.95% gain in the past month and a 5.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for PWR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.02% for PWR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWR stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for PWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PWR in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $165 based on the research report published on December 27th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PWR reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for PWR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to PWR, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

PWR Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +5.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWR rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.27. In addition, Quanta Services Inc. saw 8.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWR starting from FOSTER VINCENT D, who sale 14,948 shares at the price of $119.01 back on Jun 22. After this action, FOSTER VINCENT D now owns 204,925 shares of Quanta Services Inc., valued at $1,778,896 using the latest closing price.

Austin Earl C. Jr., the President and CEO of Quanta Services Inc., sale 135,000 shares at $126.48 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Austin Earl C. Jr. is holding 689,030 shares at $17,074,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWR

Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 3.30 for asset returns.