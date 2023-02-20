Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX)’s stock price has increased by 2.93 compared to its previous closing price of 120.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) is $149.73, which is $25.42 above the current market price. The public float for RXDX is 37.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RXDX on February 19, 2023 was 886.68K shares.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s (RXDX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

RXDX’s stock has seen a 5.79% increase for the week, with a 5.35% rise in the past month and a 163.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.67% for RXDX stock, with a simple moving average of 111.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXDX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RXDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RXDX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $51 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXDX reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for RXDX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 10th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RXDX, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

RXDX Trading at 12.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +244.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXDX rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +307.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.85. In addition, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. saw 13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXDX starting from McKenna Mark C., who sale 13,680 shares at the price of $125.10 back on Feb 17. After this action, McKenna Mark C. now owns 55,144 shares of Prometheus Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,711,368 using the latest closing price.

McKenna Mark C., the Chairman, President & CEO of Prometheus Biosciences Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $119.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that McKenna Mark C. is holding 55,144 shares at $2,996,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2806.10 for the present operating margin

+91.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. stands at -2882.55. Equity return is now at value -61.40, with -50.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.14.