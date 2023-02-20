Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA)’s stock price has increased by 1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 27.76. However, the company has seen a 3.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PRVA is $38.93, which is $10.85 above than the current price. The public float for PRVA is 103.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. The average trading volume of PRVA on February 19, 2023 was 773.37K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Privia Health Group Inc.’s (PRVA) Stock

PRVA’s stock has risen by 3.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.34% and a quarterly rise of 17.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for Privia Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.30% for PRVA stock, with a simple moving average of -5.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRVA reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for PRVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to PRVA, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

PRVA Trading at 13.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.57. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw 23.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Mehrotra Parth, who sale 5,034 shares at the price of $28.00 back on Feb 14. After this action, Mehrotra Parth now owns 97,391 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $140,952 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan William M, the Director of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 18,153 shares at $26.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Sullivan William M is holding 5,790,624 shares at $482,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.50 for the present operating margin

+6.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc. stands at -19.48. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.